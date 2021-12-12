Because of Subway, Jussie Smollet’s court defense was doomed.

Because of Subway, Jussie Smollet’s court case was doomed.

A Subway sandwich may have sealed Jussie Smollett’s fate in his recent trial.

After days of deliberation, a jury found Smollett guilty of five of six counts of felony disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false police report.

According to The Blast, Smollett claimed he went to a nearby Subway at 2 a.m. the night he was attacked in order to get a tuna sandwich.

–– and the same sandwich was the catalyst for his conviction.

Eddie Johnson, a former Chicago Police Superintendent, claims that something about the story didn’t add up.

“He returns and is allegedly attacked in a hate crime, and when he got up and went into his apartment building after all of this scuffle – they poured bleach on him and all of that – he still had that Subway sandwich with him.”

“That doesn’t happen,” he stated emphatically.

Smollett’s first encounter with police was captured on body camera footage, which, when combined with the incident report, revealed that he did not drop the sandwich during the alleged assault.

According to Johnson, most victims in a beating that resembles a hate crime usually drop everything they own to flee out of fear.

“This guy had the sandwich in his hand, which he had never touched before.

“So that was a real tip and a hint to us that something wasn’t quite right,” he explained.

Johnson appeared on Morning In America to explain the other aspects of Smollett’s story that he didn’t believe, such as how he handled the noose his alleged assailants hung around his neck.

He claims that watching the interview on video made him reconsider his position when reviewing the evidence.

“I don’t believe there are many Black people in America who would wear a noose around their neck and not remove it right away,” Johnson said.

Smollett was found guilty of “telling a police officer he was a hate crime victim, telling an officer he was a battery victim, telling a detective he was a hate crime victim, telling a detective he was a battery victim, telling a detective he was a battery victim, and then telling a detective he was a battery victim again.”

