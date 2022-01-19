Because of the police protection row, Harry and Meghan may not return to the UK for the Prince Philip memorial.

Because of a police protection dispute, Harry and Meghan may not return to the UK for the Prince Philip memorial.

If their police protection dispute is not resolved in time, royal sources say Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may skip Prince Philip’s memorial.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who died in April of last year, will be remembered in the spring of this year, though the exact date has yet to be announced.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were expected to attend, but after the duke filed a lawsuit against the UK government over his lack of security, their attendance is looking increasingly unlikely.

“If Harry goes, he’ll want security for himself and his family,” a royal source told Page Six.

“Security is required if and when he returns to the United Kingdom.”

Harry intends to file a lawsuit against the government to reclaim the protection he lost when he stepped down from his royal duties.

Until then, the duke’s lawyers have stated that he and his family will be “unable to return” to the United Kingdom.

“It wouldn’t at all surprise me if they didn’t come back,” Royal biographer Phil Dampier told Infosurhoy when asked if the Sussexes would return for Philip’s memorial.

I believe the security provides them with a good reason not to.

“Harry may show up because it appears to be a good PR move.”

“If he comes, he will be chastised, and if he doesn’t, he will be chastised – he will appear disrespectful to his grandfather, whom he adored – so Harry may come, but I’d be surprised if Meghan does.”

“In the current climate, flying around for one-off events isn’t a very good look,” the expert continued. “I think if [the memorial visit]was combined with a few days and a serious attempt to sit down with his brother and father and try and talk things through, you can see the point, but I don’t get the impression that anyone is ready to heal the rift, but I don’t get the impression that anyone is ready to heal the rift.”

The spring memorial service for Harry’s late grandfather, who died at the age of 99, coincides with the Queen’s platinum jubilee year.

The Sussexes would have the ideal opportunity to introduce their daughter, Lilibet, to the Royal Family.

However, concerns about their safety have cast doubt on their ability to attend the festivities.

“While his role within the institution has changed, his profile as a member of the royal family has not,” the Duke’s legal representative said of his departure from the UK.

The threat to him and his family hasn’t gone away.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex fund a private security team for their family, but that security is insufficient to replace the necessary police protection…

