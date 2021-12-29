Because of the scars he had since childhood, Frank Sinatra was dubbed “Scarface.”

Frank Sinatra is affectionately referred to as “Ol’ Blue Eyes” by many of his admirers.

The musician, on the other hand, had a different moniker as a kid: Scarface.

Because of scarring from a difficult birth, he adopted the name and tried to keep it hidden for most of his life.

Here’s how Frank Sinatra dealt with his scars as a child and worked to conceal them.

Sinatra was born to Italian immigrant parents in Hoboken, New Jersey.

His mother, Natalie “Dolly” Sinatra, worked as a midwife and ward leader in the community.

She gained political clout and navigated the city’s tumultuous relationship between the Italian and Irish populations.

Anthony “Marty” Sinatra, his father, was a tavern owner and a boxer.

Marty boxed under the name “Marty O’Brien” because of the tensions between the Irish and the Italians, and he named his bar the same.

Irish-only gyms existed in Hoboken, according to the Hoboken Historical Museum.

Marty was able to fight in Ireland after taking on an Irish name.

Sinatra was born on the 25th of December in the year of his birth.

12th of December 1915

Dolly had a difficult time giving birth to him because he was the family’s only child.

The fact that Sinatra weighed a whopping 13.5 pounds didn’t help matters.

To make the delivery easier, the doctor attending the home birth needed to use forceps.

Sinatra was not breathing at first, according to his official website.

His grandmother, a skilled midwife, poured cold water over the baby until he cried.

The forceps left extensive scarring on his left cheek, neck, and ear, despite the fact that he was alive and well.

His eardrum was also punctured.

Severe adolescent acne scarred Sinatra’s face even more as he grew older.

Because of this, his peers dubbed him “Scarface.”

The scarring was said to embarrass Sinatra, who covered them up with makeup.

He also appeared to avoid having his left side of his face photographed.

Nancy Sinatra, Ava Gardner, Mia Farrow, and Barbara Sinatra were among Sinatra’s wives.

With his first wife, he had three children, Nancy, Frank, and Tina.

Nancy and Frank Jr. followed in their father’s footsteps and pursued careers as musicians.

Despite the fact that Sinatra is only known to have three children, some speculate that Ronan Farrow, an investigative journalist, is one of them.

Woody Allen, Farrow’s legal father, was born in 1987, nearly ten years after Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow divorced.

Despite the physical similarities between them, speculation abounds.

