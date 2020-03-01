Because of the spread of Corona, this is what George Wassouf did in his mother’s condolences

I wrote- Bahira Foda:

The artist George Wassouf received condolences at his mother, Farhah Mutaib Al-Saddi, today at Mar Elias Church.

Wassouf set strict rules for mourners due to the spread of Corona’s disease, as he placed a sign at the front of the funeral hall, saying: “Sorry for the sake of everyone’s safety. Please do not kiss, signature Corona.”

Media Nishan posted a picture of the sign on his Twitter account.

The mother of the superstar, on Friday, February 21, died after a struggle with the disease at the age of 82.

And her body was spread out, at exactly three o’clock in the afternoon, from the church of Mar Elias – Kafroun Rafqa, in Syria.