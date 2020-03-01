Because of the spread of Corona, this is what George Wassouf did in his mother’s condolences

08:52 PM
Saturday 29 February 2020
I wrote- Bahira Foda:
The artist George Wassouf received condolences at his mother, Farhah Mutaib Al-Saddi, today at Mar Elias Church.
Wassouf set strict rules for mourners due to the spread of Corona’s disease, as he placed a sign at the front of the funeral hall, saying: “Sorry for the sake of everyone’s safety. Please do not kiss, signature Corona.”
Media Nishan posted a picture of the sign on his Twitter account.
The mother of the superstar, on Friday, February 21, died after a struggle with the disease at the age of 82.
And her body was spread out, at exactly three o’clock in the afternoon, from the church of Mar Elias – Kafroun Rafqa, in Syria.
At the funeral board for the mother of George Wassouf,
This is what he wrote at the reception of the mourners.
May God have mercy on the mother of Abu Wadih pic.twitter.com/ExS2s457Pw
February 29, 2020
