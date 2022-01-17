Because she appears to be wearing a wedding band, fans of Flip or Flop believe Christina Haack and fiance Josh Hall are secretly married.

When fans noticed a wedding band on Christina’s finger while she was on vacation with her fiancé Josh Hall, they suspected a secret ceremony.

While the Flip or Flop star’s ex, Tarek El Moussa, was celebrating his new marriage, the couple enjoyed several romantic getaways.

Christina, 38, sparked rumors that she and her fiancé, Josh, 41, were planning a secret wedding ceremony.

The reality star shared a new photo with her man on Instagram over the weekend while they were enjoying a day at Dana Point Beach.

As the two posed in front of a beautiful ocean view, the TV personality sat with her legs draped over Josh.

Christina flaunted her toned body in a white bikini and black sunglasses as her new flame wrapped his arms around her in a sweet embrace.

“Building life together and enjoying some alone time,” the mother of three captioned her post.

Josh, I appreciate you.”

Fans, on the other hand, were more concerned about a gleaming bauble on her fourth finger.

Christina appeared to be wearing a wedding band upon closer inspection, causing fan speculation that a secret ceremony had taken place.

“I see a ring,” one user exclaimed in the comments section, adding five heart-eye emojis.

“I’m assuming you’re already married! If that’s the case, congratulations!”

I adore you two as a couple.

“What a lovely couple,” remarked another.

“The date is noted in the caption.. white bikini.. maybe we should be congratulating you guys!!!!” said a third.

Another reasoned, “It looks like an elopement…aka white swimsuit.”

“I’m guessing congratulations are in order!” exclaimed a final.

Christina’s possible elopement comes after her ex-husband Tarek married Heather Rae Young of Selling Sunset in October.

The real estate investor and his new wife Heather, 34, couldn’t take their gaze away from each other as they prepared for their big day in Santa Barbara, according to People.

“We’re best friends, true soulmates, and our love is so rare and special,” Heather explained to the website.

“It’s the love I’ve always dreamed of my whole life,” she continued.

“I’m just excited to live this life with her,” Tarek said to the publication.

We have two children, a family, and a promising future.”

Heather wore an Israeli designer Galia Lahay-designed fitted corset dress to the wedding.

Tarek was dressed in a black velvet tuxedo with a skull-and-crossbones print on the inside.

The wedding included the TV star as well as Christina’s two children, Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6.

Christina, meanwhile, has made a firm commitment to Joshua, three years after her divorce from Tarek was finalized.

the

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.