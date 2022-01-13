Because she couldn’t resist Leonardo DiCaprio’s charm, the director of ‘American Psycho’ didn’t want to meet him for the movie.

Because she couldn’t resist Leonardo DiCaprio’s charm, the director of ‘American Psycho’ didn’t want to meet him for the film.

American Psycho is widely regarded as one of the films that launched Christian Bale’s career.

However, there was a time when it appeared that megastar Leonardo DiCaprio would have been a better choice for the role.

Mary Harron, the director, was supposed to meet with DiCaprio about the part at one point.

She turned down the meeting, believing DiCaprio would have charmed her into giving him the film.

Mary Harron, the director of American Psycho, had a clear vision for the film.

And it was a vision that required few concessions.

However, the studio’s vision for the film occasionally clashed with Harron’s.

While Harron had his heart set on Bale in Psycho, the studio was eyeing DiCaprio.

As a result, when DiCaprio was announced as the star of the film, screenwriter Guinevere Turner was taken aback.

“It was going to be Leo DiCaprio all of a sudden,” Turner told Vice, “when Christian came on board and we were super happy with him.”

“It was shocking because it was announced in Variety all of a sudden that Leo DeCaprio was going to star in it, and he had just finished Titanic.”

The film’s producer, Ed Pressman, insisted that the director meet with DiCaprio to discuss the project.

She was against the idea, however, because she was worried about how she would react to the actor.

“I declined because I didn’t want to go down that path,” Harron explained.

“I knew I’d find him charming, and I’d end up doing it with him.”

Otherwise, it’ll be a disaster if you don’t trust your instincts.

They’d change the script in an attempt to make the character more sympathetic, and it’d lose everything it had.”

Fortunately for Harron, Leonardo DiCaprio decided not to take the part.

“In the end, [having Leo]didn’t work out,” noted Bret Easton Ellis, author of American Psycho.

“Leo allegedly – according to the story – got cold feet.”

According to Turner, DiCaprio may have backed out of the project due to his female fan base.

“I’m not sure if this is true.

“A friend told me that Gloria Steinem took Leonardo DiCaprio to a Yankees game and said, ‘Please don’t do this movie,'” Turner recalled.

“‘When you get off the Titanic, there’s a whole planet full of…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.