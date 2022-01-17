Because she enjoys singing ballads, Vanessa Williams adored ‘Save the Best For Last.’

Vanessa Williams is a natural on stage.

Over the past four decades, the singer, actor, TV personality, and former Miss America winner has done it all in show business, and she has no plans to stop anytime soon.

With her soaring ballad “Save the Best For Last” in the early 1990s, she catapulted her career to new heights.

Vanessa Williams sought to keep her name in the public eye in a variety of ways after she relinquished her Miss America crown in 1984.

Her debut album, The Right Stuff, was released in 1988 and featured the hit single of the same name.

Williams started working on The Comfort Zone, his follow-up album, in 1991.

It was her most successful album, topping the Billboard Hot Hip-HopRandamp;B Albums chart and spawning the hit single “Save the Best For Last,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The single spent five weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Save the Best for Last” was nominated for five Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

On January 14, 1992, the third single from The Comfort Zone, “Save the Best For Last,” was released.

Williams posted a throwback clip of herself talking about the song on Instagram to commemorate the song’s 30th anniversary.

Because of its emotional balladry, Williams adored “Save the Best For Last.”

“It’s pretty easy for me to write a ballad.”

I enjoy using tone and phrasing to create images.

And I think having a theater background helps when singing a ballad because when you’re singing on stage in a theater, you have to be able to articulate, sustain your notes, and project whatever the character is feeling through your eyes and person as an actress,” she explained.

“Ballads are a joy for me because I can sit back and interpret my own feel or style,” she says.

“I immediately said, ‘Does anyone have a hold on this?'” she continued.

“I was astounded that none of the majors — Barbra Streisand, Bette Midler — had heard or wanted to record this song, so I said, ‘Absolutely,’ and we took it and ran…

