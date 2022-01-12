Because she has ‘baby fever,’ Teen Mom’s Cheyenne Floyd is ‘trying to persuade’ her fiancé Zach Davis to have another child.

“I’m trying to persuade [my fiancé, Zach [Davis]to give me another,” the Teen Mom OG star, 29, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, January 10, while promoting Teen Mom: Girls’ Night and Teen Mom: Family Reunion.

“I had baby fever, but he put a stop to it so quickly.”

I’m going to need some help persuading him.”

The Challenge alum has a 7-month-old son named Ace with the 30-year-old realtor, as well as a 4-year-old daughter named Ryder with her ex Cory Wharton.

A third child was not in the cards for the Los Angeles native, according to Us.

Floyd declared, “I’m done,” in January 2021.

“I swear,” says the speaker.

I’m finished.

I keep claiming to be.

What else do you want from me now that I’ve grown a boy?… I think two is the perfect number.

… All I want to do now is heal properly.

For me, this is the end.”

Davis thought she’d “want another one” in two years, according to the MTV personality.

Floyd told Us on Monday that she and her partner are “having a lot of fun” raising their two children, and that her coparenting relationship with Wharton, who is also 30, is “fine.”

“I feel like coparenting is an ongoing evolution of trying to figure out what’s going on,” the Hampton University graduate explained.

Then, just when you think you’ve figured it out, something new appears.

But, hey, as long as we’re communicating and Ryder is content, that’s all that matters.

That is undeniable.

Ryder is having the time of her life right now.

“We’re fine because she’s fine.”

Mila, Wharton’s 20-month-old daughter, is his partner Taylor Selfridge’s.

In April 2019, The Ex on the Beachalum, 27, told Us exclusively that she and Floyd are “cordial” while coparenting.

“We both understand the importance of mutual respect,” the Oregon native explained at the time.

“I hadn’t seen Cheyenne in over a year, so seeing her wasn’t surprising.”

Of course, it’s awkward, but we’ve talked and there’s no drama.”

MTV’s Teen Mom: Family Reunion and Teen Mom: Girls’ Night air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., respectively.

ET, for example.

Christina Garibaldi contributed to this report.

