Because watching Johnny Carson caused a rare form of night blindness, it was named after him in a medical journal.

Johnny Carson, the late-night television legend, is one of the most well-known figures in television history.

He was the host of The Tonight Show for three decades, most of it prior to cable’s takeover.

As a result, most TV-equipped households tuned in to see him multiple times throughout his run.

A 1982 medical journal mentioned Carson, which adds to the notes about Carson’s lasting impact on viewers.

A doctor and a patient realized that their one-eyed, late-night TV watching positions were causing similar complaints of one-sided night blindness.

The New England Journal of Medicine published a case report in 1982 about a patient who developed left-sided night blindness after covering one eye while watching television at night.

“I was interested in determining whether the circumstances were the same because I recently had the same disorder,” J Park Biehl, MD, said of the case.

While lying on her stomach, the patient watched The Tonight Show on a regular basis.

She’d bury her right eye in the pillow and turn her head to the left to watch TV.

“She could see well only with the dark-adapted right eye,” she said after turning off the television.

“The problem was explained to her, and she felt relieved,” Biehl said.

Carsonogenous Monocular Nyctalopia, also known as Carson Night Blindness, was named after the late-night host.

Carson didn’t have much competition in the late-night game for the majority of his time on The Tonight Show.

His Tonight Show run spanned a period before many households switched to cable television.

In 2007, Americans voted Carson the greatest icon in television history, according to PBS.

His career spanned 4,531 episodes and included over 23,000 guests, according to them.

Furthermore, “no one in American history has been seen by more people on more occasions than he has.”

During his peak, he had a nightly audience of 15 million viewers.

In 2012, that was more than double the combined audience of Jay Leno and David Letterman.

Carson’s final appearance as host of The Tonight Show on May 22, 1992, drew a viewership of around 50 million people.

It drew the show’s biggest audience ever.

The host is still regarded as one of television’s biggest stars.

In the early 1970s, when Carson decided to move The Tonight Show from New York to California, he brought with him a lot of the television industry’s power.