Beck teams up with NASA and AI for ‘Hyperspace’ visual album experience

Grammy award-winning artist Beck took an ethereal journey to the stars for his 2019 record “Hyperspace.” Now, he has taken this cosmic journey a giant leap forward in a collaboration with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and artificial intelligence creatives OSK. The result: A visual album experience titled “Hyperspace: A.I. Exploration.”

The new visual album, unveiled today (Aug. 12), is an “interstellar journey combining publicly available NASA mission images, curated with assistance from NASA JPL, visualizations, animations and data with revolutionary Artificial Intelligence tech,” with Hyperspace’s songs as the soundtrack,” according to a Beck statement.

To launch “Hyperspace: A.I. Explorations,” Beck premiered a bonus track from “Hyperspace” titled “I Am The Cosmos (42420),” on Aug. 12 on Youtube along with videos for the rest of the songs. For “I am the Cosmos,” the press release explains that it uses “A.I. footage trained on NASA black hole and star data.” You can watch the video below.

Beck’s fascination with space is self-evident with song titles like “Stratosphere,” “Stars,” “Everlasting Nothing” and “Dark Places” on “Hyperspace.”

“I think each song is kind of a different way that different people ‘hyperspace’ – we escape from the reality that we’re all dealing with,” Beck said in a statement.

The imagery and visualizations used on the visual album experience are from NASA’s rock stars of space: the Hubble Space Telescope ; Solar Dynamics Observatory; Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter; Cassini-Huygens; Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite; Juno and more. These missions have all delivered stunning views of our solar system and universe.

NASA’s visual archives were scoured by OSK using “unique A.I. utilizing computer vision, machine learning and Generative Adversarial neural Networks (GAN)” and it “began creating its own visions of our universe,” Beck representatives wrote in the statement.

For all things “Hyperspace,” visit Beck’s website: http://hyperspace.beck.com/.