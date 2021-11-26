Becky G Called BTS Her ‘Homies’ at the 2021 American Music Awards.

A celebrity friendship is unrivaled in its sweetness.

On November 10, 2021, the American Music Awards were held.

Twenty-first.

Becky G reunited with Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook of BTS at the award show. In 2019, J-Hope and Becky G collaborated on J-Hope’s single “Chicken Noodle Soup,” and Becky G referred to BTS members as “homies” at the 2021 AMAs.

BTS won Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop Duo or Group, and Favorite Pop Song for “Butter” at the 2021 American Music Awards, while Becky G won Favorite Female Latin Artist.

Becky G spoke about the Korean septet on the AMAs red carpet.

“The homies, BTS is here,” Becky G told Entertainment Tonight.

“They are my favorite.

We arrived at the same time.

I hadn’t seen them in a long time, so we were catching up.”

Becky G also expressed her desire to see BTS perform at their upcoming Permission to Dance On Stage — LA concert in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“They have a show coming up in LA, so I’m trying to see if I can set up a little situation,” she explained.

[(hashtag)] 2021 American Music Awards Favorite Pop Song, Favorite Pop Duo or Group, and Artist of the Year (hashtag)BTS!! (hashtag) focus on… (hashtag)(hashtag)BTSARMY(hashtag)BTSxAMAs(hashtag)BTS_Butterpic.twitter.comLn8P53TM3G) (hashtag)

BTS Gets Permission to Dance On Stage – LA Shows Are Sold Out

On September 1st,

BTS’ J-Hope and Becky G collaborated on the single “Chicken Noodle Soup,” which samples the song “Chicken Noodle Soup” by Young B and the Voice of Harlem.

J-Hope and Becky G sing and rap in Korean, English, and Spanish in the trilingual song.

The song was written by J-Hope to honor his passion for dancing.

A music video for the song was also shot by J-Hope and Becky G.

Becky G talked about the collaboration and how much she admires the band in a 2020 interview with StyleCaster.

“It became a very personal issue for me.”

‘Oh,’ wasn’t the only thing that came to mind.

I have to support K-pop because it is so popular right now.’ When I met J-Hope, he was sincere…

