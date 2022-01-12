Becky Hill, a pop star, announces her engagement after her boyfriend proposes on a luxury vacation.

Becky Hill, a pop star, has announced her engagement after her boyfriend Charlie proposed to her on a private island in the Maldives.

The 27-year-old is ecstatic after her boyfriend surprised her on the final day of their luxury vacation.

“Turns out he actually does like me,” she wrote alongside a photo of the couple kissing on a white sand beach and a photo of her sparkling sapphire and diamond ring.

“Becky’s ring looks like it has a hexagon halo setting, with plain shoulders and a yellow gold band,” expert jeweller Maxwell Stone of Steven Stone said after closely inspecting Becky’s ring.

“The center stone appears to be a 1.5ct blue sapphire, which would be worth around £10,000 on today’s market, based on the images she shared on Instagram.”

Becky said she made friends with everyone at the five-star Siyam World resort and appreciated how well she and Charlie were treated.

“Our last night in paradise! @thatcharlieg took me on a private uninhabited island tour yesterday… qualified for my open water diving course today andamp; about to have our last dinner on the beach thank you so much to @siyamworld for having us stay,” she said of their last day.

Oti Mabuse of Strictly Come Dancing, DJ Tiesto, Max George of The Wanted, and Rylan Clark of The Wanted all congratulated the popular singer.

Becky and Charlie have been together for nearly six years, but Becky recently revealed that she is queer.

“I felt a little like an imposter because I’ve had a boyfriend for five and a half years… I feel much better now that I’m under the queer umbrella,” she told Attitude.

“I also believe that women should own their queerness rather than over-sexualizing their desire for other women for the sake of straight men.”

“I know I enjoy sleeping with women to some extent, but I’d rather call myself queer and call it what it is than have men fantasize about the idea that I might be bi-curious or like a cheeky threesome here and there.”

Becky’s debut album, Only Honest on the Weekend, was released last summer, eight years after she first rose to prominence on season one of The Voice.