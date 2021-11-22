Becky Lynch wasn’t happy with her WWE Survivor Series partner Charlotte Flair, according to Seth Rollins.

Becky Lynch wasn’t happy with her WWE Survivor Series program with Charlotte Flair, according to Seth Rollins.

On Sunday night, WWE’s Survivor Series kicked off with a violent and emotional match between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

Due to a real-life backstage confrontation between the two over the recent “Championship Exchange” segment and disparaging comments both have made about the other in various interviews, this match had the most intrigue of any bout on the card heading into the show.

Lynch won via roll-up (with help from the ropes), then cut a tearful promo backstage.

“Even watching the video packages made me cry because… to see where we came from to where we are now and the hatred there, the hatred going out there, it’s so sad, you know? That’s someone I loved so much, someone I trusted with my life.”

We’ve been through it all together, including a near-fatal car accident.

And given how much we hate each other now, I just wanted to rip her apart out there,” Lynch explained.

“I didn’t break her arm the way I wanted to, the way I planned,” she added.

“I’m not sure if I’m happy or sad about it, but I won.”

She realizes she can’t deny it any longer.

“I am the superior woman.”

It’s been a point of contention as to how much of this is a plot to build up anticipation for their match and how much of it is based on real-life animosity between the two.

Lynch’s husband, Seth Rollins, added to the drama after the show when speaking with Ariel Helwani.

“I can’t even imagine what she went through out there tonight,” Rollins said.

“It’s one thing to go out and perform at a high level on a pay-per-view while also caring for a nearly one-year-old baby, but when you’ve had a falling out with your best friend, and I can tell you, legitimately, that’s been a process that’s been going on for years and it really reached a boiling point recently, as all the reports have said, it’s another thing entirely.”

There was nothing about her that said she was ready for this match…

