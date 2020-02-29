Bedroom furniture is available from Walmart

This tufted navy headboard could be just the thing for your bedroom. (Photo: Walmart) More

Short message: You are an adult. And that means it’s time for you to have an adult bedroom – you know, with a bed with an actual headboard and a bedside table that doesn’t wobble. Yes, sure, it is difficult to shell out all of these Moolahs to replace things that you already have. But you don’t have to be pampered – Walmart has some crazy deals on bedroom furniture right now.

Perhaps you have already received your tax return (good job, early bird!) And are looking for a smart place to spend it. We want to save some money for future ventures.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “So we started with & nbsp;Walmart& nbsp; to offer you a fantastic 6 week savings program. In the next month and a half we will be here and on & nbsp;Yahoo Shopping“data-reactid =” 28 “> That’s why we teamed up with Walmart to offer you a fantastic 6-week savings program. For the next month and a year and a half, we’ll present new offers here and on Yahoo Shopping and show the smartest (and most compelling) things you can currently buy.

For the price of ordering dinner, you can get a beautiful new bedside table that you will have in the years to come! With two open shelves there is plenty of space to store all the reading material. And it comes in six beautiful colors.

Putting it together is child’s play: “A big thumbs up for this company that delivers the very best instructions for use ever !!!! I think my 5 year old granddaughter could have assembled it in such a clear direction. This table is also very sturdy (which I didn’t expect for the price). “

<h3 class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Buy it: Mainstays Classic Open Shelf Bedside Table, Rustic Oak, $ 30 (was $ 42), walmart.com“data-reactid =” 46 “>Buy it: Mainstays Classic Open Shelf Bedside Table, Rustic Oak, $ 30 (previously $ 42), walmart.com



Wouldn’t you rather “put on” your face in the comfort of your bedroom than the hard lights of the bathroom? Treat yourself. You’ll feel really pampered with this chic white vanity. And with four drawers for storing (and hiding) all important things, it’s a storage powerhouse. Lack of space? It can serve as a desk.

<h3 class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Buy it: Boahau’s stylish 4-drawer vanity, $ 185 (was $ 220), walmart.com“data-reactid =” 62 “>Buy it: Boahau’s stylish 4-drawer vanity, $ 185 (was $ 220), walmart.com



