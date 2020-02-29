Bedroom furniture is available from Walmart

Short message: You are an adult. And that means it’s time for you to have an adult bedroom – you know, with a bed with an actual headboard and a bedside table that doesn’t wobble. Yes, sure, it is difficult to shell out all of these Moolahs to replace things that you already have. But you don’t have to be pampered – Walmart has some crazy deals on bedroom furniture right now.
(Don't believe us? This bedside table costs $ 30. We're resting our case.)
Perhaps you have already received your tax return (good job, early bird!) And are looking for a smart place to spend it. We want to save some money for future ventures.
That's why we teamed up with Walmart to offer you a fantastic 6-week savings program. For the next month and a year and a half, we'll present new offers here and on Yahoo Shopping and show the smartest (and most compelling) things you can currently buy.
Scroll down to make your bedroom dream. You will find a lot of other bed and bathroom sales here.
For the price of ordering dinner, you can get a beautiful new bedside table that you will have in the years to come! With two open shelves there is plenty of space to store all the reading material. And it comes in six beautiful colors.
Putting it together is child’s play: “A big thumbs up for this company that delivers the very best instructions for use ever !!!! I think my 5 year old granddaughter could have assembled it in such a clear direction. This table is also very sturdy (which I didn’t expect for the price). “
Buy it: Mainstays Classic Open Shelf Bedside Table, Rustic Oak, $ 30 (previously $ 42), walmart.com
Wouldn’t you rather “put on” your face in the comfort of your bedroom than the hard lights of the bathroom? Treat yourself. You’ll feel really pampered with this chic white vanity. And with four drawers for storing (and hiding) all important things, it’s a storage powerhouse. Lack of space? It can serve as a desk.
Buy it: Boahau's stylish 4-drawer vanity, $ 185 (was $ 220), walmart.com
Thanks to the cool combination of headboard and footboard, this robust steel bed feels like a cozy cocoon. The cherry-colored accents made of solid pine wood give the bed, which you can use with or without box spring, just the right warmth.
And reviewers can’t get enough of their beautiful looks. “Effortless beauty,” says a dreamy five-star fan. “This frame is beautiful and strong like a bull. It doesn’t move an inch. The metal and wood are rustic romance and it really looks like it is worth so much more money. “
Buy it: Zinus Suzanne metal and wood platform bed, $ 175 for full ($ 256), walmart.com
A bed without a headboard is like a dog without bones – it’s just sad. A headboard gives decorations to a bed immediately – and it is also functional. Trust us: Sitting to read will be more comfortable than ever. We especially love this model because it is made of solid wood to ensure stability.
Choose from four colors: navy, gray, cream and charcoal. And don’t worry that it fits your mattress or base: it can be adjusted in steps of 34 to 46 inches. Worried about the setup? Don’t be: “There are very simple instructions with everything you need,” says one fan. “It only took a few minutes. Beautiful headboard! It is personally more beautiful and of great quality! “
Buy it: Rest Haven padded Diamond Tufted Mid Rise headboard, from $ 39 for two (previously $ 64); $ 45 for full (was $ 74), $ 48 for queen (was $ 99), $ 60 for king (was $ 114), walmart.com
With a weathered gray finish and antique brass fittings, people will think this chest of drawers has been in your family for generations. But – surprise! – it’s available for only $ 220! Six spacious drawers also offer plenty of space for all your things.
The price is so low in part because it is made of wood rather than solid wood – but don’t think that this means a loss of quality. “Great piece! The laminate on it comes very close to the real wood grain. My friend thought it was real at first. Seriously so robust. Such a beautiful color and drawers slide smoothly. “
Buy it: Better Homes & Gardens Modern farmhouse with 6 drawers, USD 220 (previously USD 300), walmart.com