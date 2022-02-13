Beef Pops with Pineapple and Parsley Sauce from Giada De Laurentiis Are a ‘Phenomenal’ Super Bowl Snack

Try Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis’ Beef Pops for a Super Bowl appetizer that will wow your guests.

Meat and pineapple chunks are skewered and served with a vibrant parsley sauce for a flavorful snack that’s a winner.

The chef’s meaty snack is similar to a kebab and will be served on skewers.

In the Food Network video for this recipe, De Laurentiis says, “You’ll love my beef pops with pineapple and parsley sauce.”

“They’re simple to prepare and delicious.”

The parsley sauce adds a gleam to the dish.

As a result, it tastes fantastic and looks stunning on the plate.”

Fresh flat-leaf parsley, fresh garlic, red wine vinegar, crushed chili flakes, sugar, kosher salt, black pepper, and olive oil are required for the parsley sauce.

Cubed beef fillet, pineapple cut into pieces, salt, and pepper are used to make the beef pops.

The pineapple and beef are threaded onto skewers that have been “soaked in water for 30 minutes.”

The full recipe, video, and reviews can be found on the Food Network website.

“These beef pops are really cool because I get the beef cut into little cubes and you stick them on skewers with little pineapple pieces that are about the same size,” the chef says in the video.

“It ends up being really yummy between the caramelizing of the pineapple, which makes it super sweet, and the marinating beef, which is super tender.”

A few garlic cloves and a large handful of parsley leaves with stems cut off are blended in a food processor to make the parsley sauce (“Even if a little bit of the [parsley]stem gets in here, it’s no big deal; the food processor kind of chops it all up”).

Salt, pepper, red chile pepper flakes, and a half cup of olive oil are blended into the parsley sauce (“The red wine vinegar just tenderizes the meat”), along with sugar, which “balances out the acidity of the red wine vinegar,” according to the chef.

The Simply Giada host says, “The combination of flavors is phenomenal.”

The best part, she adds, is that the parsley mixture can be used as a spicy and tangy marinade as well as a dipping sauce.

The marinated raw cubed meat is refrigerated for “a couple of hours.”

The pineapple cubes are skewered, grilled, and served with parsley…

