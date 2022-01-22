‘Been Cookin’ Something Up’ is Garrett Hedlund’s first music single, released in the wake of Emma Roberts’ split.

Garrett Hedlund’s debut single was released just hours before Us Weekly confirmed his breakup with girlfriend Emma Roberts.

Hedlund, 37, teased on Monday, January 17 via Instagram, “Guess who finally joined Instagram.”

“I’ve been working on something for a few months in the studio, and now I get to share it with the world: my first single as a solo artist, ‘The Road,’ is out this Friday, 0121!”

“Got a lot more stuff coming out soon, and I can’t wait to share it all with you,” he continued in his post.

On Friday, January 21, the Modern Love alum’s single was released through Warehouse West Entertainment Records, an independent management label.

“4000 miles to just be still Was it worth it?” Hedlund crooned. “I said goodbye and I love you as well I know you heard it.”

“However, the road has a way of taking things away that you know about; it has a way of saying you’ll stay, but you don’t; it has a way of making mistakes.”

“I am home now and I haven’t called I know you’re hurting I said goodbye and I love you too You’re sure you heard it,” the TRON: Legacy star added in the ballad.

While Hedlund’s song seemed to allude to romantic strife, he has yet to reveal the source of his musical inspiration.

The release of his new album coincides with the announcement that he and the Scream Queens alum, 30, had broken up after nearly three years together.

Garrett Hedlund Releases 1st Music Single Amid Emma Roberts Split: ‘Been Cookin’ Something Up’