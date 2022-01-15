Before ‘1883,’ Faith Hill had been so traumatized by a horse incident that she avoided them for two decades.

During season one of the Yellowstone spinoff, 1883 star Faith Hill spent a lot of time on horseback.

The singer from This Kiss appears to be a natural at horseback riding, as she makes it look very easy and comfortable.

Hill, on the other hand, has a dreadful record with horses.

She claims that an incident once left her so traumatized that she vowed to avoid them.

Hill and her husband Tim McGraw star as Margaret and James Dutton, the great-great-grandparents of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton, in the new Yellowstone prequel 1883.

The new series takes place in the late 1800s, when James and Margaret embarked on an arduous wagon train journey across the Great Plains with their children and other pioneers.

It describes how the Dutton patriarch and matriarch came to settle the Montana land that would become the Yellowstone Ranch.

Hill, McGraw, and their co-stars went to creator Taylor Sheridan’s cowboy camp before filming for 1883 began so they could learn to ride horses in a way that was true to the period.

Hill had avoided horses for nearly two decades prior to the camp.

During a recent interview with Taste of Country, she revealed that her cowgirl era ended abruptly around the time her third daughter Audrey was born 20 years ago.

Hill says she learned she was riding horses incorrectly years ago while at Sheridan’s cowboy camp.

Hill may not have stayed away from horses for as long if she had known.

“Most riders are aware of this, but they should never run their horse when they see a barn,” Hill explained.

“Well, I didn’t know that, so I just let my horse Bandit fly to the barn for almost half a mile.”

It was terrifying, so I told myself, ‘You know what, I’m going to stay off horses for a while.’

Following Hill’s vow to stay away from horses, McGraw stayed away from them as well.

He didn’t ride because he didn’t want to, but because he simply didn’t have the time.

McGraw didn’t get the chance to ride as much as he did when he was younger because of his music, acting, and family obligations.

McGraw claims that when he got back on a horse for Taylor Sheridan’s1883, everything came back to him…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.