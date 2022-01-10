Before a Doja Cat concert, a man was arrested for making a false bomb threat.

After allegedly making a fake bomb threat outside a Doja Cat concert in Indianapolis, Indiana, a man was arrested Saturday evening.

The man was in line for a free performance at Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis, which served as a celebratory prelude to Monday’s College Football Playoff national championship.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, who released a statement on Twitter about the incident, the man allegedly attempted to inform others that he had an explosive device.

The man arrested was “trying to get through the security line for ATandT’s Playoff Playlist Live,” according to the IMPD.

The IMPD reported that “nearby witnesses told police the individual said he had an explosive on him.”

“Officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded and searched his bag, but no explosives were discovered.”

The man “had unrelated outstanding warrants and was immediately arrested for those,” according to authorities.

“A fan wanted to advance in line so he exercised very poor judgment and told those around him in line he had a bomb in his backpack,” Deputy Chief Joshua Barker told the Indianapolis Star News. “Someone did the right thing and alerted IMPD The backpack was clean.”

According to reports, the concert was slightly delayed but went on as scheduled.

After testing positive for COVID-19, Doja Cat had to cancel all remaining iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Concert dates.

