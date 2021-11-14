Before a major conservatorship hearing, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari wear FreeBritney tees.

Before a major conservatorship hearing, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari sport FreeBritney tees.

Britney Spears paid tribute to the fans who have lobbied for her freedom just before a key hearing about the future of her conservatorship.

On November 3rd,

Sam Asghari, her fiancé, posted a selfie video of himself and the pop star wearing T-shirts that read “FreeBritney It’s a human rights movement” to the tune of the singer’s 2013 song “Work Bitch” on Instagram on November 11.

Sam captioned the photo, “Loading…”

Last month, Britney tweeted her support for the thousands of fans who have been protesting online and outside a Los Angeles courthouse for the last couple of years against the conservatorship that has been in charge of her finances, medical, and personal affairs.

On November 15th,

12, the singer, or at the very least her lawyer, is expected to appear in the same courthouse to demand an end to the agreement that her father, Jamie Spears, had obtained there weeks after his daughter’s psychiatric hospitalization in 2008, and which had been partially controlled for 13 years.

Jamie was suspended as his daughter’s co-conservator in September, and this will be the first hearing since then.

29, as she requested, and a judge could terminate her conservatorship immediately.

Britney is “hoping she will finally be free and staying positive,” according to a source close to the singer who spoke to E! News earlier this week.

“Sam has been there for her every step of the way, and they plan to celebrate on Friday if everything goes according to plan.”

“This week is gonna be very interesting for me! I haven’t prayed for something more in my life,” Britney wrote in an Instagram post that has since been deleted.

Britney’s father was suspended three months after she spoke out against him and her “abusive” conservatorship in a virtual hearing.

Since then, public criticism of her father has grown, fueled even more by shocking claims made in a New York Times documentary about Britney.

In September,

Jamie filed a petition on September 7, asking for Britney’s conservatorship to be terminated completely.

Britney, 22, said in a court filing that she “fully consents” to “expeditiously” ending the conservatorship through her new lawyer—her first non-court-appointed attorney, according to NPR.

In the month of November

1. Britney’s father filed a new filing with the court, stating his support for the conservatorship being terminated.

Jamie has always and will always have Britney’s best interests at heart,” his lawyer wrote in the letter.

A conservatorship was required thirteen years ago to protect Britney in every way.

