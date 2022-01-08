Before a tropical vacation with boyfriend Jack Whitehall, Roxy Horner poses in rose undies.

Roxy Horner wears rose undies in preparation for a tropical vacation with boyfriend Jack Whitehall.

Before a tropical vacation with comedian Jack Whitehall, model Roxy Horner is in the pink, posing in rose undies.

Roxy, 30, posted photos of her 33-year-old boyfriend gazing at the sunset on Instagram.

However, there was one itch that needed to be scratched.

“Bitten on the botty!” Roxy confessed as she shared a photo of a red mark left on her bum by a mosquito.

Roxy made her first appearance in British Vogue at the age of 17 and has been signed to a top modeling agency for over a decade.

Boohoo, Superdry, and Boux Avenue are just a few of the well-known brands for which she has modeled.

Roxy has also appeared in a number of small productions.

Roxy had been married to singer Jack Bugg for two years before meeting Jack.

They split up in December of this year.

But she has been linked to both Leonardo DiCaprio and Joey Essex, so her high-profile exes don’t end there.

After they were accused of spending the night at a hotel together, Roxy denied ever being more than friends with Leo, but the two were spotted out in London and New York on several occasions.