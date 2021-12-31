Before agreeing to play the lead, Nick Viall, a former ‘Bachelor,’ had one request.

Before agreeing to play the leading man, Nick Viall, a former ‘Bachelor,’ had one demand.

Nick Viall was a runner-up on Seasons 10 and 11 of The Bachelorette.

ABC announced shortly after that he would be the next Bachelor in Season 21.

Viall had one condition before agreeing to be The Bachelor.

Nick Viall sat down with fellow Bachelor Nation star Jason Tartick to discuss their experiences in the Bachelor franchise on a recent episode of Trading Secrets.

When the producers approached Viall to be the next Bachelor, he made one specific request, according to him.

He confessed, “Please cast women I’ll be into.”

Despite being unemployed for over a year at the time, the former Bachelor lead added that he didn’t want the money.

“It wasn’t about the money,” he added.

“I mean, at the time, I needed the money, but I would’ve done it for free.”

Over time, the starting salary for a Bachelor’s degree has shifted.

According to Reality Steve, the job pays at least (dollar)100,000 (as of 2021).

Viall asked ABC to “give me what I need to survive for another year,” despite the fact that he didn’t reveal his salary.

Fans of Bachelor Nation were shocked when Nick Viall beat out front-runner Luke Pell for the role of the Bachelor in 2016.

Luke was supposed to be the next Bachelor, according to E! News.

ABC, on the other hand, made a last-minute decision to go in a different direction.

During the podcast episode, Viall speculated as to why the show’s producers chose him over Luke.

“I believe he negotiated because they didn’t have any other options,” he explained.

“I don’t think the producers cared much about Luke Pell as a person.”

Viall went on to say that the paycheck didn’t matter to him because he “knew the money would come” sooner or later.

“Anyone who’s offered that role [shouldn’t say no],” he continued.

“Nickel-and-diming over [(dollar)10,000] or (dollar)20,000 is the dumbest thing you can do when you consider what you can do with that opportunity.”

Nick Viall proposed to his girlfriend while on The Bachelor.