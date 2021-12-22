Before and After Photographs of Celebrity Weight Loss and Transformations

Fans are adoring Adele’s, Kelly Osbourne’s, and other celebrities’ fitness transformations on social media.

In May, the “Hello” singer stunned Instagram users with a new photo of herself in a little black dress, ringing in her 32nd birthday.

Adele appeared to have lost “approximately 150 pounds” between 2008 and 2020, according to an expert later told Us Weekly.

Though the Grammy winner hasn’t spoken out about her weight loss, her trainer, Pete Geracimo, has.

“Getting super skinny was never a goal for Adele and me when we started our journey together.”

It all came down to getting her back on her feet.

In a lengthy Instagram message to fans in May, he wrote, “Especially post-pregnancy and post-surgery.”

“We had to get ready for a 13-month grueling schedule when 25 was released and the tour was announced.

During this time, she became more receptive to training and improved her eating habits.

She lost a lot of weight as a result, and people noticed.”

While the “Rolling in the Deep” star’s stunning transformation has made headlines, Geracimo has stated that she made the decision to lose weight on her own terms.

The trainer wrote, “This transformation is not for album sales, publicity, or to be a role model.”

“She’s doing it for herself and [her son]Angelo,” says the narrator.

My hope is that people recognize Adele’s efforts to better herself solely for her and her family’s benefit.

… Neither I nor you are responsible for this personal transformation.

It’s all about Adele and her desires for her life.”

Osbourne, like Adele, has had a long-documented fitness journey.

She told Us in February 2010 after losing 42 pounds, “I got more hell for being fat than I did for being an absolute raging drug addict.”

“I’ll never understand.”

… I’m really proud of myself for not hating everything I see in the mirror.”

In a new Instagram photo, the former Fashion Police host posed in a bright red jumpsuit, revealing that she’d lost 85 pounds.

She captioned the slim selfie: “Today I’m feeling (hashtag)Gucci.”

