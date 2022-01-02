Before asking Kate Middleton to marry him, Prince William had a “fake engagement” with his ex-girlfriend.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are now happily married with three children.

They started dating in the early 2000s, and after a few years together, William proposed to Kate.

However, before tying the knot with the Duchess of Cambridge, the prince was in a relationship with Jecca Craig, whom many refer to as “his first love,” and the two reportedly staged a “pretend engagement.”

More on that, as well as the woman who may have been the Duke of Cambridge’s first fiancée, can be found here.

Craig and the future king met as teenagers in Kenya, where Craig’s father ran the Lewa Downs conservancy.

Because the prince frequently visited her family’s estate, rumors of a romance began to circulate.

The palace courtiers denied that they were anything more than friends at the time, but the rumors persisted.

When William began attending St. John’s College, however, their relationship came to an end.

University of St. Andrew’s

The press dubbed Craig as William’s “first love” after their romance ended, and the Daily Mail reported that the prince and his old flame had even entered into a “pretend engagement” while he was staying with her in Kenya.

Craig was invited to William’s 21st birthday celebration, which was themed around Africa.

Kate, his future wife, was present as well.

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, author of Kate: Our Future Queen, William was dating Kate at the time and simply invited Craig as a friend.

The prince didn’t spend much time with Kate at the event, and they weren’t seated near each other, according to Nicholl, but Will’s ex-girlfriend was.

“Kate didn’t know whether they were romantically involved or not,” Nicholl wrote (per Express), “but she did notice that Jecca had been seated at the head table next to William, whereas Kate had to raise her glass to toast the prince from afar.”

But in the end, everything worked out for Kate, and William proposed to her on Craig’s family’s safari reserve in Mount Kenya.

Craig attended the royal wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on April 29, 2011.

Five years later, William flew to Africa to attend Craig’s wedding to Jonathan Baillie, a Zoological Society expert.

The Ex-Boyfriend of Kate Middleton…

