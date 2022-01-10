Before being arrested for ‘terroristic threats,’ Whitney Purvis allegedly threatened to slit her ex’s throat and poison him in texts.

According to Bartow County, Georgia jail records, Whitney, 31, was booked on October 14, 2021 for the shocking felony from an incident that occurred on September 27, 2021.

A Bartow County Police officer was dispatched to the Bartow County Jail in reference to a threats report on September 27, 2021 around 8:00 AM Central Time, according to a police report obtained exclusively by The Sun.

When the officer arrived, Whitney’s ex-boyfriend told the officer that he had received threats from Whitney in the morning via text messages on his phone.

“I swear, if it’s the last thing I do, I’m gonna kill you,” she said in her first message.

“Slit your throat, poison you, make you inhale toxic gas,” the officer said the message said, among other things.

Whitney dialed her ex’s phone number while the officer was present.

Whitney was approached by the officer, who explained his position and asked why she had sent the threatening messages.

Whitney claimed she sent them because her ex “had cheated on her, beaten her, and humiliated her,” according to the report.

Whitney informed the officer that she planned to file a report against Mason at the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office.

“Due to the messages and Whitney admitting to sending the messages, I secured a warrant for Felony Terroristic Threats for Whitney’s arrest,” the officer wrote in his report.

On October 14, 2021, Whitney was arrested for “a felony of Terroristic Threats and Acts.”

Whitney was released the next day, on October 15, 2021, on a (dollar)5,000 bond, according to The Sun.

Whitney appeared in her mugshot to be a far cry from the vivacious adolescent who first graced the screens on 16 and Pregnant.

Whitney was dressed in a baggy dark gray t-shirt, her hair was unbrushed, and she looked tired and depressed.

Whitney has been contacted by The Sun for comment, but has yet to respond.

Whitney from the first season of 16 and Pregnant may be familiar to longtime Teen Mom fans.

In 2009, she gave birth to her first child, Weston Jr., with her then-boyfriend Weston Sr., on the show.

Since then, Weston Sr. and Whitney have welcomed a second child, River, into their family in 2014.

On April 30, 2018, the children’s legal and physical custody was fully transferred to their father, according to court documents, and Whitney was granted visitation rights on all other days.

