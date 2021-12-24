Before Christmas celebrations, Khloe Kardashian shows off a $3,000 Dolce and Gabbana dress for her 3-year-old daughter True.

KHLOE Kardashian flaunted a glitzy (dollar)3K Dolce and Gabbana gown for her three-year-old daughter True to wear to the Kardashian Christmas celebrations.

After True Thompson’s father Tristan Thompson’s invitation to the party was questioned, Khloe shared the stunning gown hours before the event.

Khloe, 37, shared a photo of the silver and gold sequin-covered gown on Instagram.

The expensive designer children’s dress featured a full skirt and an adorable cap sleeve cut.

“The chicest dress for miss True,” she captioned the photo, tagging the Dolce and Gabbana label.

Khloe shares True with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, a 30-year-old NBA player who has had his own baby mama drama.

Maralee Nichols’ latest love child scandal took a turn when she revealed she has herpes.

Khloe has maintained her bravery, particularly for their daughter True.

Tristan was “disinvited” from Khloe’s mother Kris Jenner’s Christmas Eve party, but she “changed her mind” for True.

The couple’s relationship has been strained since he admitted to having an affair with Maralee, a Texas-based personal trainer who is rumored to be pregnant with Tristan’s baby this month.

The holidays have made “everything tougher” for Khloe, 37, as she deals with her baby daddy’s latest cheating scandal, according to a source close to the famous family.

“At first, she refused to invite Tristan to her family’s Christmas celebrations, but this was short-lived because she wants to set a good example for True,” the insider explained.

“He’s been invited, but I’m not sure if she really wants him there, so I’m not sure if he’ll show up.”

“Kris isn’t happy with him, and they’re all furious, so it’ll be an awkward holiday for them, but he’s family, and they stick by their people.”

Kris Jenner, 66, is well-known for throwing lavish Christmas Eve parties for her family and friends, which reportedly cost over (dollar)500,000 each year.

This will be the first holiday since a woman named Maralee publicly stated that Tristan is her child’s father.

Since her public appearance at the People’s Choice Awards on December 7th, the Good American founder has been “having an especially difficult time” with Tristan’s latest cheating scandal, according to the source.

Maralee filed court papers claiming she became pregnant as a result of an affair with the basketball player just days before the show.

“All of…,” the source stated.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.