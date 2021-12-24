Before Christmas, Khloe Kardashian shows off a $3,000 Dolce and Gabanna dress for her 3-year-old daughter True.

Before the holidays, Khloe Kardashian shows off a $3,000 Dolce and Gabanna dress for her 3-year-old daughter True.

After True Thompson’s father Tristan Thompson’s invitation was questioned, Khloe shared the dazzling gown hours before the party.

Khloe, 37, flaunted the silver and gold sequin-covered gown on Instagram.

The (dollar)3K designer children’s dress featured a full skirt and an adorable cap sleeve cut.

“The chicest dress for miss True,” she captioned the photo, tagging the Dolce and Gabanna label.

Khloe shares True with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, a 30-year-old NBA player who has had his own baby mama drama.

Maralee Nichols’ latest love child scandal took a turn when she revealed she has herpes.

Khloe has maintained her bravery, especially in front of their daughter True.

Tristan was “disinvited” from Khloe’s mother Kris Jenner’s Christmas Eve party, but Khloe later “changed her mind” for True.

Since he admitted to having an affair with Texas-based personal trainer Maralee Nichols, who is alleged to have the NBA star’s baby this month, the couple’s relationship has been strained.

The holidays have made “everything tougher” for Khloe, 37, as she deals with her baby daddy’s latest cheating scandal, according to a source close to the famous family.

“At first, she refused to invite Tristan to her family’s Christmas celebrations, but this was short-lived because she wants to set a good example for True,” the insider explained.

“He’s been invited, but I’m not sure if she really wants him there, so I’m not sure if he’ll go.”

“Kris isn’t happy with him either; they’re all furious, so it’ll be an awkward holiday for them, but he’s family, and people stick by their people.”

Kris, 66, has made a name for herself by throwing lavish Christmas Eve parties for her family and friends, which are said to cost over (dollar)500,000 each year.

This will be the first holiday since a woman named Maralee accused Tristan of being the father of her child.

Since her public appearance at the People’s Choice Awards on December 7th, the Good American founder has been “having an especially difficult time” with Tristan’s latest cheating scandal, according to the source.

Maralee filed court papers claiming she became pregnant as a result of an affair with the basketball player just days before the show.

