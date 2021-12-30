Before committing suicide at the age of 28, Avicii struggled with his self-esteem as acne ‘kept him from leaving the house.’

Before committing suicide at the age of 28, Avicii struggled with his self-esteem, with acne preventing him from leaving the house.

After years of battling alcohol and prescription painkiller addiction, the 28-year-old Swedish music star died in Oman while on vacation in 2018.

The true extent of the DJ’s suffering is laid bare in his own diary entries in Mns Mosesson’s new biography Tim.

He was so self-conscious of his acne that he didn’t want to leave his house, according to one entry.

“For the first time, acne was introduced into my life, having a huge impact on my self-esteem,” the entry stated.

“Skipping classes when I have bad acne.”

I wasn’t allowed to go out on weekends, and when I did, it was only when my skin was ‘clear’ enough.

“There is a complete lack of interest from the females.”

According to his biographer, Avicii, whose real name was Tim, had skin issues later in life.

Mns described how the DJ had sought treatment for his acne from doctors in various parts of Sweden, and had tried everything from cortisone ointments to concealers, “but nothing seemed to help.”

The author wrote, “He himself thought it was lame to become so obsessed with the spots.”

“It was a quality he despised, to the point where he became agitated and began to think catastrophically.”

“He was almost paralyzed” when Tim imagined people looking at him and his skin.

After being told to stop drinking in 2012 after suffering from agonizing pancreatitis as a result of his heavy drinking, Avicii – real name Tim Bergling – documented his struggle to accept the diagnosis.

“I had a difficult time accepting never drinking again, despite all doctors strongly advising me to wait at least a year before even having a beer,” he wrote.

“Of course, I didn’t listen to the majority of the doctors; instead, I listened to the couple who said it was fine as long as I was cautious.

I was naive and ignorant, and I was still on a never-ending tour around the world – because once you’ve circled it once, guess what?…

“You have to start from scratch.”

The DJ, whose songs Levels, Wake Me Up, and The Nights catapulted him to international fame, spent years touring the world, hopping from one late-night gig to the next while battling illness.

Avicii: True Stories, a documentary released a year before his death, showed the visibly distressed star claiming that his strenuous lifestyle would kill him.

Tim found solace in the hospital while recovering from an illness because his schedule was so hectic.

“Those days in hospital were the most anxiety-free, stress-free days I can remember in the last six years,” he wrote.

