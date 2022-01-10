Before dating Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, Pete Davidson and Julia Fox did a bizarre photoshoot together.

Pete Davidson is dating Kim Kardashian West, and Julia Fox has been seen with the reality star’s husband, Kanye West, several times.

But did you know that before dating the Wests, Fox and Davidson were friends?

Pete Davidson, a Saturday Night Live comic, was featured on the cover of Paper Magazine in November 2019.

Vintage Barbie dolls inspired the photos, which featured Davidson as Ken.

Just like the popular children’s toys, he posed stiffly while staring blankly into the distance.

In one photo, Davidson is photographed without pants and with his shirt open, revealing his heavily tattooed chest.

From the waist down, his bottom half was smoothed out to resemble a smooth Ken doll.

Tommy Dorfman, who starred in the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, wrote, directed, and photographed the cover story for Davidson.

In an accompanying article in Paper Magazine, Dorfman revealed that the SNL star assisted in the photoshoot’s conception.

“I came up with a Ken Doll idea.”

It seemed reasonable, given how tabloids manipulate people, especially him,” Dorman wrote.

“He was cool with the idea, but he challenged me to do something a little darker, something that tapped into his depression, which he has been admirably open about.”

“He’d told me he slept in a car bed as a kid, and I saw it right away: this Staten Island Ken Doll version of Pete stuck in a Barbie nightmare, pills everywhere,” the actor continued.

‘You’d be depressed Ken,’ I predicted.”

“Yeah! And dickless, like, with Ken-dick,” Davidson replied, according to Dorman.

Julia Fox, a model and actor, was cast as an edgy version of Barbie in the photoshoot with Davidson.

She takes a bubble bath in one photo while wearing earrings and a sparkly red bow in her hair, and her cheeks are covered in mascara.

Davidson sits at the edge of the tub, his arms and legs in a doll-like pose, staring blankly at the camera.

In another photo, Fox is seen sitting in Davidson’s race car bed, stroking his bleached hair and wearing a pink outfit with acid green shoes.

“Actressmodelartist Julia Fox was the perfect outer-borough Barbie to Pete’s Ken,” Dorman wrote, describing Fox as “a rising star in her own right” who was “starring in the Safdie brothers’ new film, Uncut Gems, produced…

Pete Davidson and Julia Fox for Paper Magazine, 3 years ago. pic.twitter.com/NHSFWSa5cL — Joi Childs (@jumpedforjoi) January 7, 2022