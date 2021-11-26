Before disgraced son Josh’s child pornography trial, take a look inside the Duggar family’s sad Thanksgiving celebrations.

Before disgraced son Josh’s child pornography trial, inside the Duggar family’s sad Thanksgiving celebrations.

The Duggar family’s Thanksgiving holiday may be bleak, as the happy family meal will soon be replaced by serious family drama.

Josh’s trial on child pornography charges is set to begin on November 30, so it might be their last family meal together for a while.

The 33-year-old is accused of receiving and possessing child pornography.

The former 19 Kids and Counting star is currently confined to his home pending his trial and is being cared for by third-party custodians LaCount and Maria Reber, longtime friends of Jim Bob and Michelle.

Josh pleaded not guilty to the charges back in April.

At a court hearing in May, Homeland Security special agent Gerald Faulkner said that downloads from a specific file were “in the top five of the worst of the worst” that he’d ever seen.

Josh’s case could drag on until December 3rd.

According to court documents obtained exclusively by The Sun, the state intends to use his previous molestation scandal in the trial, for which he was never charged, and has asked the court for permission.

Josh’s father, Jim Bob, confessed to local authorities in 2006 that he fondled the breasts and genitals of five young girls while they were asleep in the family home, according to a police report published in 2015.

The state intends to use the police report as evidence at his trial, as it demonstrates his alleged “sexual interest in young girls.”

Josh fought back against the prosecution’s ability to bring up the molestation case, which will be decided by a judge next week.

The prosecution recently mentioned Josh’s father as one of their proposed witnesses at a hearing in federal court.

Josh’s wife Anna, who just gave birth to their seventh child, was accused of “smirking” as she left court with Josh in September.

“I’m convinced Josh will soon be free and able to raise his children,” she told The Sun in an exclusive interview.

Anna is “extremely confident” that her husband will not be imprisoned, according to a source who spoke exclusively to The Sun.

“Anna is convinced Josh will be a free man soon and be able to raise their children,” the source said. “She shouldn’t be worried she’ll be alone with seven children, but she isn’t.”

The upcoming trial could jeopardize Jim Bob’s political ambitions.

According to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, Jim Bob announced his candidacy for Arkansas State Senate District 7 last month.

