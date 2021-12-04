Before ditching her knickers for the red carpet, Leigh-Anne Pinnock of Little Mix breastfeeds one of her adorable twins.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock of Little Mix breastfeeds one of her adorable twins before heading to the red carpet in her knickers.

Before heading out to the premiere of her festive film Boxing Day, LITTLE Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock shared a candid photo of herself breastfeeding one of her three-month-old twins.

In a London hotel, the 30-year-old singer appeared at ease as she looked after her prized possession.

Leigh-Anne was getting ready for the glitzy event while gazing down at her baby in her arms.

Her evening ensemble left little to the imagination, and she almost bared everything on the red carpet as the wind blew.

Because she didn’t appear to be wearing knickers, she desperately tried to keep her black frock together to save her blushes.

The mother-of-two, on the other hand, appeared to be in good spirits, and was later seen giggling with her co-star Aml Ameen.

Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall, both members of Little Mix, were also present.

They wore more conservative outfits so that their best friend could shine in front of the cameras.

Leigh-Anne spoke about her acting debut on Good Morning Britain earlier in the day.

She also sobbed as she revealed that her mother would be unable to attend the premiere with her.

“Can I just say, my mother is watching and I know she won’t be able to come to the premiere,” Leigh-Anne said as the interview came to a close.

“But I love you so much, and there’ll hopefully be so many more premieres to go to,” she sobbed, her voice cracking audibly.

Aml, her Boxing Day co-star, comforted the beauty.

