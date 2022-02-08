Before filming his ‘Harry Potter’ scenes, Robert Pattinson punched himself.

Most Robert Pattinson fans remember him as the brooding vampire Edward Cullen, who catapulted him to worldwide fame.

His leading role in the Twilight films was not, however, his first in a major film franchise.

Pattinson had a great role in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire three years before Twilight.

Pattinson portrayed Cedric Diggory in the Harry Potter films.

Cedric, Hufflepuff’s golden boy, was named the “true Hogwarts Champion” and competed in the Triwizard Tournament alongside Harry.

Sadly, Cedric meets a tragic end at the hands of Lord Voldemort, and his death marks a watershed moment in the beloved series.

Many Harry Potter fans will agree that Pattinson did an excellent job as Cedric.

They might be surprised to learn that the actor was jittery while filming his scenes.

Pattinson’s third professional acting role was in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, and his lack of experience made him nervous about getting things right.

When it came to getting cast in Harry Potter, Pattinson told GQ, “I’d sort of fallen into it.”

“It was terrifying.”

I recall shooting the first scene in the magical maze at the end, and I’d never done anything with special effects or stunts before.

And it was a significant event at the time.

It was terrifying.”

Pattinson was especially apprehensive about his scenes that required a lot of physical acting.

He did his best to learn as much as he could about how to prepare for his action sequences.

His method of preparation, on the other hand, turned out to be extremely intense.

To psych himself up for many of his scenes, the New Moon actor admitted to self-inflicted violence.

Pattinson admitted, “I think I’d read a book on method acting.”

“The only thing I got out of it was beating myself up in front of every single scene.”

That was pretty much my only idea of how to get ready for a scene.

Before these scenes, I was psyching myself up as if I were getting into a fight or something, screaming into a pillow and fighting, punching myself, and ripping my clothes and stuff.

But I had all of these prosthetic wounds on, and they were all melting off my body…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.