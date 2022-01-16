Before he became a country star, Willie Nelson literally lost his job.

Willie Nelson, the singing and songwriting superstar, seems to have always been famous at this point.

However, before breaking into the country music industry, he struggled to make ends meet by working non-entertainment jobs.

So, how did Nelson end up “never to return” from one of those positions?

Nelson’s book, Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die, claims that he used to work as a tree trimmer for a Texas power and light company.

His job was to “keep the power lines clear and free of trees and limbs” for his team.

He used to work on the ground, feeding the wood that was thrown down to him into a chipper, according to the legendary music superstar.

There were times, however, when someone in a tree required assistance, and on this occasion, his coworker required rope to lower a large branch without it falling on “anybody or anything,” including the future country star.

As a result, Nelson climbed up the tree with a provision for a teammate, as he had done before.

Rather than climbing back down the tree, he describes how he attempted to clamber down the rope.

When the one-time outlaw of country soon found himself in a charged situation high above the ground, the decision had near-fatal consequences for him.

Nelson was quickly realized to be in a difficult situation.

He claims that one of his hands became entangled while lowering himself down the rope, trapping him.

He confesses, “I was hung up on.”

“I was unable to go up or down.”

They were about 20 feet off the ground, and he was dangling in such a way that “the rope was tearing the fingers off [his]left hand,” according to the “Pretty Paper” author.

Nelson was perched just above two power lines, with nowhere to go, compounding an already dangerous situation.

Finally, he realized he had no choice but to have his coworker cut the rope from above.

He gambled on the fact that he would land on his feet.

Nelson claims that once the rope was cut, he fell 20 feet to the ground.

He landed relatively unscathed because he dropped right between the two power lines.

Nelson concludes, “I hit the ground, jumped up, and walked away from that job, never to return.”

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.