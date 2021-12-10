Before he could even drive, Ant Anstead built his first car.

Ant Anstead built his first car before he was even old enough to drive.

Many people consider themselves to be car aficionados.

However, not everyone who can afford a high-end car is a true fan.

When you see someone who can take a car apart, put it back together, and handle most, if not all, customizations, you know you’re dealing with a true car enthusiast.

Consider Ant Anstead, one of the stars of the reality television show Wheeler Dealers.

He could build a car before he could even drive.

It’s no surprise that Anstead landed the TV job because of his enthusiasm and expertise.

If you’ve never heard of Ant Anstead, chances are you’ve never heard of Wheeler Dealers, either.

The first season of the popular British show aired in 2003, with car restorers Mike Brewer and Edd China restoring classic cars and selling them to eager buyers.

Brewer would begin the show by purchasing a fixer-upper, sharing details about the model’s history, and then entrusting the restoration to Chinn.

Chinn left the show in 2017 and was replaced by Anstead.

Before Marc Priestley arrived, he served as the series’ chief mechanic for the next three years.

Since then, Anstead has only made sporadic appearances on the show.

Meanwhile, he’s been occupied with other projects, such as Ant AnsteadMaster Mechanic and The World’s Greatest Cars on television.

Mike discovers a fantastic example of the BMW Z3 M Coupe, which is shaped like a clown’s shoe.

On Wheeler Dealers, watch him and Ant Anstead do what they do best, starting tonight at 8 p.m. (hashtag)discoverychannel(hashtag)discoverychannelindia(hashtag)discoverypic.twitter.comV80XOtBT6l

While working as the lead mechanic for Wheeler Dealers with Brewer, Anstead appeared on Christina on the Coast, his then-wife’s show.

He and Christina Haack married in 2018, and he appeared on her show, in which she renovated homes, a skill she honed while working on their hit show, Flip or Flop, with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa.

However, when Anstead left his full-time role on Wheeler Dealers in 2020, he split up with Haack and left her show as well.

Have you gotten your hands on a copy of Ant Anstead’s fantastic ‘Building a Special’ yet?

https:t.coZkRkBEyAWI(hashtag)AntAnstead(hashtag)Alfa158(hashtag)F1(hashtag)HaynesManualpic.twitter.comFVWOne5DM7UK – https:t.coKt9iGEXUYfUSA – https:t.coZkRkBEyAWI(hashtag)AntAnstead(hashtag

Anstead specializes in automobiles, despite his appearances on Haack’s home renovation show.

What is it, exactly…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Mike finds an excellent example of the clown-shoe-shaped BMW Z3 M Coupe. Watch him and Ant Anstead do what they do best on Wheeler Dealers, starts tonight at 8 PM.

.

.#discoverychannel#discoverychannelindia#discoverypic.twitter.com/V80XOtBT6l — Discovery Channel India (@DiscoveryIN) February 5, 2021