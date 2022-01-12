Before he “died in his sleep without suffering,” Bob Saget “made his final phone call to wife Kelly Rizzo.”

Before “dying in his sleep without suffering,” BOB Saget reportedly made one last phone call to his wife Kelly Rizzo.

On Sunday, the 65-year-old Full House actor was discovered dead in his Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Orlando, Florida.

According to TMZ, Bob was “tucked in bed” with the lights turned off when he was discovered by hotel security around 4 p.m.

Before he died, he is thought to have called Kelly, his wife of two years.

Kelly became concerned later in the day when she couldn’t reach Bob when she called the hotel, according to sources. Bob was supposed to be on a flight back to LA.

According to the outlet, this is what caused the staff to enter Bob’s room.

Authorities now believe his death was caused by a heart attack or stroke, despite the fact that a definitive answer won’t come for another 10 to 12 weeks.

The possibility of foul play has already been ruled out.

Bob reportedly got into his hotel room at 2:17 a.m. after performing a show in Jacksonville the night before.

It showed no signs of a disturbance or issue during the night, according to investigators.

Kelly expressed her shock and disbelief over Bob’s sudden death earlier this week, saying she was “shattered” and in “absolute disbelief.”

Bob was “her everything,” according to the blogger, who was “so deeply moved by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans, and his peers.”

“I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world when the time is right and this news isn’t as raw,” the 43-year-old added.

“I wanted to express how much he meant to me, to everyone around him, and to all of his fans and friends.”

In Full House, Bob played Danny Tanner, the patriarch of the Tanner family.

He co-starred in the film with a slew of talented actors, all of whom chose to speak out about his death.

Saget’s death left Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen “deeply saddened.”

“Bob was the kindest, most compassionate, and most generous man I’d ever met.

We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us, but we know that he will always be by our side, gently guiding us,” the siblings said.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to his daughters, wife, and family.”

“I am broken,” John Stamos, who played Uncle Jesse, tweeted.

I’m…

