Before her album was even released, Billie Eilish teased this line from her song “Happier Than Ever.”

Billie Eilish used Instagram to tease more than her blonde hair.

Here’s everything we know about the March 2021 reference to “Happier Than Ever.”

Eilish was known for her dark persona as well as her signature black and green hair.

All of that changed in 2021, when the singer announced she would release another album, Happier Than Ever, and dyed her hair a different color.

Even after she dyed her hair blonde, Eilish kept her blonde locks a secret from her fans.

Fans only confirmed that this artist was in a new era thanks to her Instagram post, where she was wearing a black and green “Billie Eilish” wig in public.

Eilish flipped her hair to reveal yellow-hued layers in a short video with the caption “did you guess correctly?” The clip racked up over 45 million views in a matter of weeks, with fans expressing their excitement for new music and this new look.

This wouldn’t be the last time Eilish gave fans a taste of her Happier Than Ever era.

Eilish first teased her upcoming album in March 2021.

That’s thanks to one cryptic Instagram post and her account.

Eilish was wearing several necklaces and had blonde hair.

“Leave me alone,” she wrote in the caption.

“Leave me alone” became one of the most well-known lyrics from Eilish’s album Happier Than Ever, despite the fact that fans didn’t realize it at the time.

The song “Happier Than Ever,” which was first released in July 2021, contains the lyrics “made all my moments your own, just f****** leave me alone.”

On Instagram, Eilish shared more Happier Than Ever teasers.

The “Therefore I Am” shared a picture of the tracklist six days before the album’s release.

Eilish shared a clip from the official video for “Happier Than Ever” a day before it was released.

Of course, songs like “Your Power” and “My Future” were already available on most major streaming platforms.

Eilish received several Grammy nominations for Happier Than Ever after the success of When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go.

That includes the Album of the Year nomination.

When Happier Than Ever first aired, Eilish talked about how special it was for her and her brother, who also co-wrote the show.

“I’ve never had a more fulfilling, satisfying, or profound experience with my music than this.”

Making this album, Finneas and I were on cloud nine.

