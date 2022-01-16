Before her tragic death, Aaliyah had many victories.

Before her tragic death, Aaliyah had a long list of accomplishments.

Aaliyah was only 22 years old when she died in a plane crash, but she had already accomplished a lot.

Aaliyah’s story had barely begun when it was taken from her.

The story didn’t end there; more than 20 years after her untimely death in a plane crash at the age of 22, we’re still talking about her, still commemorating what would have been her birthday, and still appreciating what she did contribute during her brief time on this planet.

“Sometimes, when it’s just my mom and me kicking it, I say, ‘I’m 22, and I’ve accomplished so much,'” she told E! News months before her death in 2001.

“I just know that I have to savor every moment.”

But, as is often the case when a famous woman’s story is linked to an infamous scandal, her accomplishments can be overshadowed by the more salacious details—and setting Billboard chart records, starring in movies, inspiring makeup and fashion, and making enough of an impact musically that artists are still sampling and drawing comparisons to Aaliyah to this day just doesn’t get the heart racing quite as much.

That isn’t to say that the scandalous aspect of Aaliyah Dana Haughton’s story shouldn’t be remembered.

R Kelly was charged in December 2019 with bribing a government employee, which is a federal crime, in order to obtain the fake ID claiming Aaliyah was 18 to hide the fact that she was only 15 when the 27-year-old Kelly took her to a Rosemont, Ill., hotel to marry her on Aug.

December 31st, 1994

Kelly’s attorney said on Good Morning America in 2019 that the singer had said he had “no idea” she was so young at the time when the marriage was annulled at her parents’ request in February 1995.

When the bribery charge was tacked on as part of a broader racketeering case, the disgraced R&B singer was already facing multiple counts of sexual exploitation and abuse in multiple jurisdictions, the criminal charges seen by many as a disturbingly overdue comeuppance for a rich and famous man who, four years before winning three Grammys for “I Believe I Can Fly,” married a 15-year-old girl after producing her debut album and had since

Kelly’s former tour manager testified during the singer’s years-in-the-making trial last August…

Remembering Aaliyah’s Many Triumphs Before Her Tragic Death