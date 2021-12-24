Kris Jenner teams up with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker for a Jingle Bells track before his annual Christmas Eve bash.

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker performed Jingle Bells.

The 66-year-old released the song prior to her annual Christmas Eve bash.

Kris gave a sneak peek of her cover of the Christmas classic Jingle Bells late Thursday night.

According to Apple Music, the song will include Kourtney, 42, and her 26-year-old fiance Travis.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, immediately tweeted a link to the song to show her support for her family.

“My queen,” she captioned the link.

Kris’ annual Christmas Eve party is only a few hours away, and the song’s preview was just released.

Every year, the Kardashians host opulent Christmas parties.

The Christmas Eve bash will be attended by Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian’s new romantic interest.

In the meantime, the party’s guest list includes Kanye West, the SKIMS mogul’s ex-husband.

Several celebrities have attended the party in the past, including Sia and Jennifer Lopez.

In 2018, Kim spent (dollar)1.3 million on a Winter Wonderland-themed party that included a performance by John Legend.

Travis, Kourtney’s 46-year-old fiance, will be in attendance.

Some fans may not be surprised by their new musical endeavor because the newly engaged couple has been inseparable.

The couple’s sex life has been teased on social media for months.

Despite fans’ pleas for the couple to stop sharing intimate photos, they never miss an opportunity to show off their love.

Travis recently posted a photo of himself clutching Kourtney’s foot to his mouth on Instagram.

The drummer wrote in the caption, “All I want for Christmas.”

The former E! reality star wrote in the comments, “You’ve been extra good.”

The couple had been chastised before the post after it was revealed that Kourtney gave Travis a lap dance in front of his friends on his 46th birthday.

The KUWTK alum was dubbed “embarrassing” for straddling Travis and “half-twerking” on him at Simon Huck’s wedding.

In front of her 9-year-old daughter Penelope, Kourtney was also chastised for kissing Travis.

Kourtney and Travis have been sharing sweet photos on Instagram when they aren’t posting sexy ones.

Travis recently showed off a tattoo he got from her, as well as a touching note she wrote for him.

