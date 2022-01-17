Before his death at the age of 24, Frosty rapped heartbreaking lyrics about ‘flexing with depression and living his dreams.’

Before his death at the age of 24, the sad Frosty rapped about ‘flexing with depression and living his dreams’ in heartbreaking lyrics.

In one of his hit songs, SAD Frosty rapped about “flexing through depression and living his dreams” – years before his death.

The 24-year-old rapper died on January 14, but the cause of death is unknown.

“New Kicks,” “Ice Cream,” and “Crib with a Lake” were all produced by Frosty.

In December of 2020, Ice Cream will be released.

“I been flexin’ on my haters every day, I live my dreams,” he says in the first verse.

“It’s official, your jump man is on the wrong team, my Travis 6’s.”

“I’m feeling like Pharrell in 2007, with all my Icecream Man (Uh) (sic) shoes.”

“B****, I’m flexing through depression (Huh? ), I’m posted at the crib,” the rest of the lyrics go on to say.

“Making millions off of my music, man, I get it (yeah).”

I had to work hard for this s**t, and I set aside some time for it (Huh?).

“Good face card; I won’t have to wait in line for kicks, ayy.”

The song is from his album Sandbox, which also features Beavis and Butthead and Swerve (Remix), which features American rapper Chief Keef, real name Keith Farrelle Cozart.

According to Genius, the track Ice Cream was “highly anticipated” by Frosty’s fans.

For the most recent information, visit our Frosty Death Blog.

In what turned out to be his final Instagram post months before his death, Frosty wrote, “They want that old frosty.”

As word of the rapper’s death spread, fans responded with dozens of tributes.

“RIP SAD FROSTY Loved bro music so much, especially his collabs with DC the Don,” one person wrote.

“I can still remember hearing his song in Berlin’s merch intro and in Dontai intros.”

“Frosty, we adore you.”

“RIP Sad Frosty, life is truly that unpredictable,” said another.

Don’t let your days pass you by.

“Enjoy every moment with your loved ones.”

“RIP Sad Frosty,” wrote a third.

“My friend, I’ll see you in another life.”

Because he wasn’t very active on social media, little is known about the rapper.

His most recent Facebook post was in 2018.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.