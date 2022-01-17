Before his death at the age of 24, Frosty rapped heartbreaking lyrics about ‘flexing with depression and living his dreams.’

In one of his hit songs, SAD Frosty rapped about “flexing through depression and living his dreams” – years before his death.

The 24-year-old rapper died on January 14, but the cause of death is unknown.

“New Kicks,” “Ice Cream,” and “Crib with a Lake” were all produced by Frosty.

Ice Cream will be available in December 2020.

“I been flexing on my haters every day, I live my dreams,” he raps in the first verse.

“It’s official, my Travis 6’s, your jump man is on the wrong team.”

“I’m feeling like Pharrell in 2007, with all my Icecream Man (Uh) (sic) shoes.”

“B****, I’m flexing through depression (Huh? ), I’m posted at the crib,” the rest of the lyrics go on to say.

“Making millions off of my music, man, I get it (yeah).”

I had to work hard for this s**t, and I took some time for it (Huh?).

“Good face card; I won’t have to wait in line for kicks, ayy.”

The song is from his album Sandbox, which also features Beavis and Butthead and Swerve (remix), which features American rapper Chief Keef, real name Keith Farrelle Cozart.

According to Genius, Ice Cream was a “highly anticipated” track for Frosty’s fans.

For the most up-to-date information, visit our Sad Frosty Death blog.

Frosty posted “they want that old frosty” in what turned out to be his final Instagram post months before his death.

As word of the rapper’s death spread, fans responded with dozens of tributes.

“RIP SAD FROSTY Loved bro music so much, especially his collabs with DC the Don,” one person wrote.

“To this day, I can remember hearing his song in Berlin’s merch intro and in Dontai intros.

“Frosty, we adore you.”

“RIP Sad Frosty, life is truly that unpredictable,” someone else wrote.

Don’t let your days pass you by.

Take advantage of every opportunity to spend time with your family.”

“RIP Sad Frosty,” wrote a third user.

“My friend, I’ll see you in the next life.”

Because he wasn’t very active on social media, little is known about the rapper.

In 2018, he published his last Facebook post.

