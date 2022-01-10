Before his death, Bob Saget performed his last stand-up show.

Bob Saget performed one last time just hours before his death and talked about his family.

A concertgoer told E! News, “He absolutely rocked the house.”

“It was a deeply moving two hours.”

Bob Saget took his final bow just hours before his unexpected death.

On Jan. 15, at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., a sold-out crowd cheered on the performers.

The stand-up comic, who is only eight years old, delivered a naturally hilarious set that was full of heart as well as humor.

Doug Nickels, an audience member, told E! News shortly after Saget’s death was confirmed in January, “He did what he does.”

a)

“It was absolutely incredible.”

Everything appeared to be in excellent condition.

He blew the roof off the place.

And I believe he was aware of it.”

According to Nickels, Saget appeared “extremely humbled by the fact that so many people had come to see him.”

Saget shared stories about his family, including his late father, Benjamin Saget, and his three daughters Aubrey Saget, Lara Saget, and Jennifer Saget, whom he welcomed with ex-wife Sherri Kramer, while talking about everything from cancel culture to his late friend Norm Macdonald.

“You all think I’m Danny Tanner,” Saget said in reference to his Full House character, Nickels recalled.

And that’s fine, but I’m not one of them.

But some of those things came through as an actor because I tried to be a good dad and have three daughters,’ he says, ‘and they’ve all turned out to be these amazing women because I think I was a pretty good dad.’

At the time, I didn’t believe it.

But when I look at them, I am.”

Indeed, his loved ones were near and dear to his heart that night, with Saget reminiscing about his proposal to Kelly Rizzo and raving about “how much he loves his wife,” according to Nickels.

“He tells a story and ends it with the phrase, ‘I fumbled.’

I was apprehensive about asking this woman to marry me.

“He says, ‘I hope I can spend the rest of my time on this earth with you,’ and she says, ‘She’s a lot younger than me,'” Nickels said.

“Of course, she tells him to get on with it,” says the narrator.

He finishes the story, she says yes, and she begins to cry.”

Following that, they had to notify their families, which Saget joked may have ruined the moment.

“‘In my mind, I’m thinking we’re in Big Sur, with animals…’ he says.

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.

Inside Bob Saget’s Final Stand-Up Show Before His Death