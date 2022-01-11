Before his death, Bob Saget was in ‘great spirits and looking forward to his comedy tour,’ according to his wife Kelly Rizzo, who is ‘numb’ from the shock.

Before his death, Bob Saget was ‘in good spirits and looking forward to his comedy tour,’ according to his wife Kelly Rizzo, who is ‘numb’ from the shock.

Before he was found dead in an Orlando hotel room, BOB Saget was in ‘great spirits and looking forward to comedy tour.’

He was only 65 years old when he died.

Bob’s untimely death shocked fans and famous friends alike.

Authorities confirmed that they responded to a call at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, where the Full House star was staying, on Sunday.

“Bob was in great spirits the days before, performing sold-out comedy shows in Florida,” sources now tell The Sun exclusively.

“You can see how much fun he had on stage and how excited he was to be back on the comedy tour circuit from his Instagram posts following the show.”

While Kelly is upset about the unexpected loss, an insider says she has been moved by the outpouring of love and support.

“All of the support, media tributes, fan response, and messages from close friends and family have touched Kelly so much,” the insider said.

“She is still numb, as this happened less than 24 hours ago,” the source continued, “so she needs time to process this.”

“It’s a complete disaster.”

As Kelly and Bob’s family tries to come to terms with their loss, they are also planning a memorial for the actorcomic.

The family is planning a memorial service in Los Angeles, according to the insider.

“We haven’t decided on a date yet.”

Friends and colleagues flocked to Bob and Kelly’s home in the days leading up to his death.

Aggie Merz, Kelly’s close friend, was seen waiting for admission with her suitcases in tow.

Candace Cameron Bure and John Stamos, who co-starred with Bob on Full House and Fuller House, the Netflix reboot of the 1980s and 1990s sitcom, were among those who visited John at his home.

Outside the house, Kelly greeted John with an emotional hug.

Both appeared to be in tears.

During the encounter, Kelly maintained her composure, whereas John was seen in his car, unshaven and sad, without his mask.

Bob’s tributes are pouring in from friends and fans alike on the internet.

Candace, 45, who portrayed Bob’s eldest daughter on Full House, posted a series of photos of the two of them together on Instagram, writing, “I love you soooo much.”

I’m not looking forward to saying my goodbyes.

“35 years was insufficient.”

Meanwhile, John tweeted, “I am broken.”

I’m heartbroken.

I’m in a state of complete and total disbelief.

I’m not going to have any more…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.