Before his death, Brian Laundrie confessed to killing Gabby Petito in a journal entry, according to the FBI.

Before his death, Brian Laundrie admitted to murdering Gabby Petito in a journal entry, according to the FBI.

The FBI announced on Friday that Brian Laundrie was the sole perpetrator in Gabby Petito’s death.

According to the FBI, the investigation into Petito’s death “did not identify any other individuals other than Brian Laundrie directly involved in the tragic death of Gabby Petito.” The conclusion was reached after the FBI discovered a journal entry in which Laundrie took “responsibility” for his girlfriend’s death.

Following the discovery of human remains later confirmed to be those of Laundrie, the FBI announced that a new search of the area would be conducted on Oct.

A backpack, a notebook, and a gun were also discovered on the 20th.

“An examination of the notebook turned up written statements by Mr.

Ms. Laundrie is being held responsible by Laundrie.

The FBI released a statement about Petito’s death.

Petito’s family met with the FBI in its Tampa, Florida, field office on Thursday, according to the agency, and the case into Petito’s disappearance and death will be closed soon.

“In this case, all logical investigative steps have been completed,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider, who also expressed “my deepest gratitude to the public for the thousands of tips that were provided during the investigation, as well as to our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners for their work throughout the investigation.”

The latest, and final, development in the Petito case comes nearly two months after the Laundrie family attorney, Steven Bertolino, revealed Laundrie’s cause of death — a gunshot wound to the head.

Suicide was determined to be the cause of death.

In North Port, Florida, his body was discovered in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.

The FBI used Laundrie’s dental records to confirm that the remains discovered were indeed those of Laundrie.

A Wyoming coroner revealed Petito’s cause of death was determined to be strangulation about a week before authorities discovered Laundrie’s remains in October.

The manner of death was determined to be homicide.

A manhunt was underway at the time to find Laundrie, who had gone missing not long after Petito was reported missing.

Petito was a social media influencer who documented her and Laundrie’s cross-country journey.

After returning to his parents’ Florida home with Petito’s van but without her, her disappearance made national headlines.

CONTENT RELATED TO THIS SUBJECT:

Brian Laundrie Confessed to Killing Gabby Petito in Journal Entry Before His Death, FBI Reveals