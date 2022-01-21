Before his death, Meat Loaf allegedly suffered horrific injuries and referred to himself as a “Cat With 48 Lives.”

Before his death, Meat Loaf is said to have suffered horrific injuries and referred to himself as a “Cat With 48 Lives.”

Meat Loaf’s death in January 2022 shocked music fans.

The Grammy Award-winning musician and singer, who died at the age of 74, leaves a lasting legacy.

Deborah Gillespie, Meat Loaf’s wife, and his two daughters were present when he died.

Because of his shocking past injuries and near-death experiences, he referred to himself as a “cat with 48 lives” prior to his death.

Here’s what he claims happened to him throughout the years.

Meat Loaf (real name Marvin Lee Aday) will be remembered for his smash hits like “I’d Do Anything for Love,” as well as his acclaimed album Bat Out of Hell.

Regrettably, the legendary musician and actor passed away on January 14th.

2022 will be the year.

Meat Loaf’s death has been confirmed by his manager, Michael Greene, according to TMZ.

The cause of death of Meatloaf has yet to be revealed by the media.

However, according to TMZ, the singer contracted coronavirus (COVID-19) and became seriously ill.

Due to his illness, he had to miss a business dinner.

However, it’s unclear whether his coronavirus infection caused his death.

“We know how much he meant to so many of you, and we truly appreciate all of your love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man,” reads an official Facebook statement about his death.

“We appreciate your consideration of our need for privacy at this time.”

Don’t ever stop rocking!” he says from his heart to yours.

Meat Loaf spent a number of interviews prior to his death telling wild stories about touring and his youth.

He also talked about near-death experiences and injuries that could have killed him.

Meat Loaf, according to Grunge, once referred to himself as a “cat with 48 lives” due to his ordeal.

According to the singer, he had previously fallen three stories, suffered 18 concussions, been in eight car accidents, and required multiple knee replacements.

He’d even come dangerously close to crashing into planes.

According to Essex Live, his plane had to make an emergency landing in October 2006 after the forward landing gear failed.

According to Essex Live, one of the car accidents caused the vehicle to roll after it careened too fast…

