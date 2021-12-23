Before ‘Ivy’ Was Used in ‘Dickinson,’ Taylor Swift and Hailee Steinfeld Were Friends.

Following a scene with Emily Dickinson (Hailee Steinfeld) and Sue Gilbert (Ella Hunt), Taylor Swift’s song “Ivy” was used in a recent episode of Dickinson.

Swift and Steinfeld have previously collaborated in the form of a music video, with Steinfeld appearing in Swift’s “Bad Blood” video.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Dickinson’s third season episode 9.]

Swift’s 2014 album 1989 included the song “Bad Blood.”

In 2015, the singer-songwriter released a single featuring Kendrick Lamar’s remix of “Bad Blood.”

Swift released a star-studded music video for the remix of “Bad Blood.”

In addition to herself and Lamar, the music video featured a slew of other celebrities.

The music video features Hailee Steinfeld, Selena Gomez, Lena Dunham, Serayah, Gigi Hadid, Ellie Goulding, Martha Hunt, Cara Delevingne, Zendaya, Hayley Williams, Lily Aldridge, Karlie Kloss, Jessica Alba, Mariska Hargitay, Ellen Pompeo, and Cindy Crawford, among others.

Steinfeld appears as The Trinity in the music video for “Bad Blood,” assisting Swift’s character Catastrophe with battle training.

Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’ Album Was ‘Just a Metaphor,’ She Said.

Despite the fact that Steinfeld did not choose “Ivy” for the Dickinson episode, Swift personally approved of its inclusion.

“Grief is a Mouse,” a Dickinson episode, premiered on Apple TV(plus) on Dec.

17th.

After the episode aired, Dickinson showrunner Alena Smith revealed that Swift had the final say on whether or not “Ivy” would be used in the episode.

Smith told Decider, “That one went all the way to the top.”

“I was ecstatic when Taylor said yes, and I can’t think of a better song for that moment and for the conclusion of that episode.”

“Ivy” was originally released on Swift’s 2020 album evermore.

At the upcoming Grammy Awards in 2022, the album is nominated for Album of the Year.

Fans of Emily Dickinson have speculated that “Ivy” is about Emily and Sue since the song’s release.

Smith chose to include the song in the show as a result of this.

Smith told Buzzfeed in an interview, “I wanted that song because it means so much to the fans who have all convinced themselves that Taylor Swift wrote it about Emily and Sue.”

“I don’t think that’s true, but I love the song, and I love the album as a whole, and I really wanted it to be…”

