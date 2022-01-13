Before Jason Momoa’s breakup, Lisa Bonet teased a “new” chapter.

Lisa Bonet talked about “learning to be new” in an interview published before she and Jason Momoa announced the end of their 16-year relationship.

Maybe we should’ve expected this Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoasplit?

Because, in late December, the A Different World alum sat down for an in-depth interview with close friend Marissa Tomei for Interview Magazine and hinted that she was, well, entering a different world. During their conversation, Marissa asked Lisa about what is currently “calling” to her in life, to which the actress responded, “Definitely learning how to be authentically me, learning to be new, and following this invitation from the universe to step into this river of uncharted territory.”

“We’ve taken out all the extra noise,” she added.

“Now is the time to dig deeper into our own values.”

In a joint statement posted to Jason’s Instagram account on December 12, the former longtime couple—who had been married for four years and had been together for more than a decade—announced their split.

“We’ve all felt the pinch and changes of these transformational times,” they told Aquaman’s 16.5 million fans.

“A revolution is taking place, and our family is no exception… we are feeling and growing as a result of the seismic shifts.”

Simply put, they were “divorcing in marriage,” which they chose to announce so that “as we go about our lives, we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

Lisa had used similar language in her interview with Marissa a few weeks prior.

“The revolution is unmistakably upon us, and we’re all feeling the pinch,” she said.

“If you’re not, you’re living in denial, and the more you resist, the more you’ll suffer.”

Out there, everything is falling apart.

Understanding where empire and those archetypes live within us is the personal work.

The revolution is happening on the inside, and people are learning how to be new in this new world.”

And that means forging a new path with Jason, the father of her two children, Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13.

(Lisa and ex-Lenny Kravitz have a daughter together, Zo Kravitz.) According to their statement, their love “continues to evolve in ways it wishes to be known and lived.”

