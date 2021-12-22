Before Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause split, she revealed everything she knew about her plans to start a family.

On her own terms, that is.

Chrishell Stause has been candid about her experiences as a mother and how they have evolved over time.

The Days of Our Lives alum revealed in 2017 that she and Justin Hartley were not in a rush to start a family.

In May 2019, Stause exclusively told Us Weekly about their future plans to have children, saying, “We don’t know [when]yet.”

“I have a stepdaughter (Justin has a daughter with ex Lindsay Korman, Isabella), so we’ve got our hands full with high school.”

Six months later, Hartley filed for divorce, which Stause claimed she only found out about through a text message during season 3 of Selling Sunset.

Their divorce was finally finalized in January 2021, according to Us Weekly.

Later that year, the former Dancing With the Stars contestant made headlines when she revealed her relationship with Jason Oppenheim, her boss.

Stause shared an Instagram photo of the couple packing on the PDA during a trip to Italy while filming season 5 of the hit Netflix series in July 2021.

“Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship,” Oppenheim said in a statement to Us Weekly.

I love her very much, and we’re very happy together.”

Us confirmed the split a few days after the cast finished season 5 in December 2021.

On the same day, the broker addressed the breakup, stating that they “have different wants regarding a family.”

“Though Chrishell and I are no longer together, we are still best friends who will always love and support each other.”

He wrote about her on his Instagram Story at the time, “She was the most amazing girlfriend I’ve ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life.”

“Chrishell is an extraordinary human being, and loving and being around her is one of the best things that has ever happened to me.”

Stause, for her part, said the “incredible relationship” ended because of their differing perspectives on parenthood.

“I’ve tried to embrace the world I’ve landed in, which includes being open and honest about my relationships.”

