Before Kanye West’s dates, Julia Fox declared herself an “OG” Kardashians fan, saying she “wanted them to be my family.”

While Julia Fox’s recent dates with Kanye West have garnered attention, she has previously admitted to being a longtime fan of his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her famous family.

“I’m gonna miss Keeping Up,” the 31-year-old Italy native told Niki Takesh during a December 2021 episode of their joint “Forbidden Fruits” podcast while recapping the year’s biggest stories, even referring to herself as a “die-hard, OG” fan of the reality TV show, which ended last year.

“I’ve been watching Keeping Up with the Kardashians since it first aired in 2007, when it was embarrassing to watch it.”

…I wanted them to be a part of my family.

“You have the impression that you are familiar with them.”

The Uncut Gems actress and Takesh, 29, both admitted to being “stans” of the 41-year-old Skims mogul’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians series since its network premiere in the recently resurfaced video.

“It’s like you’re happy for them when something good happens to them,” Fox said of the cohosts’ interest in the famous family, which includes the KKW Beauty founder, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kris Jenner.

The two then went on to talk about the famous sisters’ highs and lows from the previous year.

“Can we talk about the Kim and Kanye divorce? Wait, can we talk about Kim and Pete Davidson?” the No Sudden Move actress actually asked her friend during the episode.

Fox was first seen with the “Heartless” rapper, 44, on a series of dinner and Broadway dates earlier this month.

The pair were “having fun” on a “casual” outing, a source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time.

After meeting through mutual friends, West “wanted to get to know her better,” according to the insider.

After only two dates, Fox gushed about their organic chemistry.

“I met Ye on New Year’s Eve in Miami, and we hit it off right away.”

On Thursday, January 6, the actress told Interview magazine, “His energy is so fun to be around.”

“All night long, he had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling.”

We made a decision.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Julia Fox Called Herself an ‘OG’ Kardashians Fan Before Kanye West Dates: ‘Wanted Them to be My Family’