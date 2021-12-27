Kristin Davis was almost cast as this main character on ‘Friends’ before landing her role in ‘Sex and the City.’

Kristin Davis was nearly cast as this main character on ‘Friends’ before she landed her role in ‘Sex and the City.’

Kristin Davis was almost cast as this main character on ‘Friends’ before she landed her role in ‘Sex and the City.’

Kristin Davis is best known for her role as Charlotte York in Sex and the City and its sequel, And Just Like That…, but she was almost as well-known in another wildly popular television show.

Davis revealed that she auditioned for Friends before landing her SATC job.

Monica Geller could hardly be played by anyone other than Courteney Cox on Friends.

It’s even more difficult to imagine her as another leading lady, Rachel Green… but that’s exactly what she came close to doing!

According to Hollwood.com, when Cox auditioned for Friends, she was offered the role of Rachel Green.

Despite Cox’s protests, Jennifer Aniston was cast as Monica.

Marta Kauffman, one of the show’s creators, said, “We originally offered Rachel to Courteney Cox.”

“However, Cox was drawn to Monica because she wanted to play a “stronger female role.”

Before landing a starring role as Charlotte York on Sex and the City, Kristin Davis auditioned for the role of Monica Geller on Friends!

In a December 2021 appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Davis revealed that she wanted the part that eventually went to Cox.

She explained, “I was one of about 8,000 young ladies who read for Monica.”

In the Friends episode “The One With Ross’s Library Book,” Davis played Erin, a woman with whom Joey Tribbiani had a one-night stand.

Davis revealed that she and Cox were friends and that they even celebrated her landing the role of Rachel in Friends together.

Davis explained, “Courteney and I used to go to the same yoga class.”

“The rest of us were unemployed actor-waitresses types who’d hang out after class,” she says.

While car shopping with Cox, Davis discovered he had landed the role on Friends.

According to Davis, Courteney once inquired, “Hey guys, do you want to come car shopping with me?”

“I’m really happy about this pilot; I think I’m going to buy a Porsche!” she exclaimed.

According to Davis, his and Cox’s friends were astounded.

“Wow! Is she for real?” we exclaimed. “It was Friends, and it went extremely well.”

