Before making it big in Hollywood, both Anne Hathaway and Eva Mendes wanted to be nuns.

Before breaking into Hollywood, Anne Hathaway and Eva Mendes both wanted to be nuns.

Most people had big dreams and ambitions when they were young about what they wanted to be when they grew up.

It’s no different for celebrities.

Some celebrities may yearn for the limelight as children, while others yearn for a more ordinary existence.

Then there are actresses like Anne Hathaway and Eva Mendes, who both aspired to be nuns before breaking into the industry.

Hathaway was a girl who considered becoming a nun before we knew her as the delightful, if awkward, Mia Thermopolis from The Princess Diaries.

This is partly due to my upbringing as a devout Catholic.

However, while touring with her mother, Kate McCauley, for the musical Les Misérables, she developed an interest in acting.

According to Vogue, when she was younger, Hathaway wanted to be both an actress and a nun, though acting was her primary goal and being a nun was “more of a sidebar thing.”

All of that changed when Hathaway’s oldest brother came out as gay, prompting the Roman Catholic family to convert to Episcopalianism.

“Why should I support an organization that has a limited view of my beloved brother?” Hathaway reportedly said about his conversion to a new faith.

It was a difficult transition for Hathaway, and she now refers to herself as “nothing,” saying, “I’m a work in progress.”

Mendes made his screen debut in 1998 with Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror, a direct-to-home video film.

However, it wasn’t until 2001, when she starred in Training Day, that the rest of the world took notice of her.

She has since appeared in a number of films, including 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003), Ghost Rider (2007), and Hitch (2005).

Eva Mendes, like Anne Hathaway, was raised as a Roman Catholic, and one of her early ambitions was to become a nun.

Her older sister, Janet Mendes, informed her that “nuns don’t get paid,” according to the Daily Mail.

Following this revelation, Mendes considered a variety of careers, ranging from opera singer to astronaut, before “drifting” into acting.

Anne Hathaway and Eva Mendes aren’t the only celebrities who have considered a career as a nun.

Denzel Washington, for example, was torn between wanting to be a…

