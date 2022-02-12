Before my sister’s wedding, I hid my girlfriend’s high heels because she is taller than me and I didn’t want to look like a gnome.

A MAN has admitted to stealing his girlfriend’s high heel shoes in order to avoid appearing short in photos.

The anonymous man admitted it wasn’t right, but claimed he didn’t have a choice.

He went to Reddit anonymously to vent about his girlfriend’s reaction to what he did, believing she had overreacted.

His six-month girlfriend had been invited to the wedding by his sister, who had even asked her to be in the photographs.

The man inquired about his girlfriend’s plans for the day, and she showed him the shoes she intended to wear.

“I hate myself for it, I’m openly insecure about it, and I’ve exhausted all solutions to fix this issue,” the 5ft6 bloke said, describing himself as a “typical short male.”

He advised her not to wear the shoes because they would make her appear twice as large as he was.

“I asked if she could wear sandals instead because there would be photos and I didn’t want to look like a Gnome standing next to her,” the man continued.

“She made fun of me and dismissed my concerns, which I didn’t appreciate.”

When the wedding day arrived, the man claimed he had hidden her high heels so she wouldn’t be able to wear them, and she ended up wearing flat sandals instead.

After asking her to move all of her high heels out because he was self-conscious about his height, the man shockingly revealed that these were the only pair she owned.

The day had gone according to plan for him, and when they returned home, he returned the shoes to her.

“I do believe she had every reason to be upset with me,” he said of his girlfriend’s fury.

“But what was I supposed to do after I expressed my wishes and she ignored them, knowing how I felt about those high heels?”

Regrettably, the vast majority of Redditors believed he was mistaken in this situation.

“You deal with your insecurities on your own,” one person wrote.

You don’t get to force her to do what you want after she says no.

Your feelings have no precedence over hers.”

“Exactly!!! Just because you stated your wishes clearly does not mean they are granted!! YTA big time, you have no business deciding what she wears,” another user agreed.

“If you’re worried about your girlfriend being taller than you, get a shorter girlfriend,” a third person suggested.

Imagine if she was insecure instead…

